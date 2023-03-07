"Something special is about to happen" - Seth Rollins unintentionally turned babyface on WWE RAW at Madison Square Garden

Seth Rollins' decade-long run in WWE saw him shuttle between being a babyface and heel, albeit mostly leaning towards the latter.

After a character assassination at the hands of The Fiend in 2019, "Monday Night Rollins" turned to the dark side. This lead to him donning a new persona and calling himself "The Messiah" during the pandemic. Gradually, he transitioned to "Drip God" and "The Visionary."

Whilst throughout his changing gimmicks, Seth remained a heel, it's during feud with Matt Riddle last year when the tides turned for the former world champion.

Speaking to Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast, the 36-year-old specifically recalled the moment fans turned him babyface. His entrance theme music had a major role to play, as till today the crowd loves singing loudly in unison:

"The one moment that I really went 'Oh, I see where this is going' is, we are in Madison Square Garden, I believe, for RAW, and the end of the show is, Riddle's out there. Matt Riddle is out there doing something. And I came out to stomp his head into the steel steps, and I'm wearing this shiny, beautiful black suit. And I end the episode by stomping his head into steel steps, thinking I'm going to hear a chorus of boos when in fact, the choir is singing my song." [From 41:05 onwards]

Rollins concluded:

"And so, when I heard that, I go, all right, something special is about to happen. And from that point forward, everything kind of changed for me."

The Visionary has found himself a clear-cut villain en route to WWE WrestleMania 39

The former world champion lost the feud-ending bout to Riddle, and despite the crowd reactions, continued to play a heel. However, he then moved on and bounced back with a United States Championship win that reinforced his babyface position on Monday night.

On the Road to WrestleMania 39, Logan Paul has picked a fight with The Visionary. The crowd is all in on the former WWE Champion. This week's edition of RAW featured a segment with Rollins and Paul on MizTV, after which their clash at the Show of Shows was made official.

This match falls into the hard-to-predict category, as WWE could go either way with their them. Whilst Seth Rollins is the favorite of the masses, taking a loss wouldn't affect him even in the slightest.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE After The Bell, and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : Who is your pick for the potential show-stealer at WrestleMania 39? Seth Rollins Logan Paul 0 votes