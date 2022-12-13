"Something went down between him and Triple H" - Wrestling veteran believes former WWE Champion has real-life heat backstage (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes there is existing heat between Triple H and The Miz. Hence, the former WWE Champion has been booked in a lackluster manner.

Since taking over the WWE creative team, The Game has booked the former WWE Champion into a feud with Dexter Lumis.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo stated that something might've gone wrong between Triple H and The Miz backstage.

"Do not tell me, do not tell there is not existing heat between Triple H and The Miz. I wasn't even watching back then. I know Miz was on the MTV show. I wasn't even watching wrestling when Miz broke into the business but I can promise you, something went down between him and Triple H," said Vince Russo.

Fast forward to this week's show, WWE set up a "Winner Takes All" Ladder Match between The Miz and Dexter Lumis. Miz initially tried to attack Lumis to get the money back from the arch-rival he previously owed. This led to Johnny Gargano accepting the Ladder Match on behalf of Lumis.

In continuation of the same conversation on Legion of RAW, Russo further labeled The Miz a "clown" and suggested that he's becoming more of a jobber these days. He even drew a brief comparison between the former WWE Champion and the late Brian Christopher, also known as Grand Master Sexay, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry 'The King' Lawler, who was part of the Too Cool tag team.

"I swear to god I said this on Twitter. Bro, just put a big red nose on The Miz. I mean that's who he is at this point, he's a clown, bro. And that's the thing, here's what we're losing more and more and more of Chris, the tough guy. It's alright to have the chicken-you-know-what heel, it's okay to have and you know, that's the Brian Christopher," added Vince Russo. [36:05 – 37:54]

Dexter Lumis recently earned a WWE contract after beating The Miz

Since returning to WWE under Triple H, Dexter Lumis has been feuding with The Miz. The former NXT star stalked The A-Lister for numerous weeks before kidnapping him.

After weeks of back-and-forth, it finally led to a match between the two men on RAW. Lumis' win earned him an official contract, as he rejoined the company he was previously let go by.

However, the feud between the two men is far from over. As mentioned above, on this week's RAW, it was confirmed that Lumis and The Miz will face each other in a Ladder Match on next week's show.

