Roman Reigns recently took to social media to send a bold message. He uploaded a clip of the same on his official Instagram and TikTok handle.

At WrestleMania 39, The Tribal Chief successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event. The match's outcome left many in shock, as fans expected The American Nightmare to finally dethrone The Head of the Table.

On social media, Reigns uploaded a clip praising the "bad guys," including himself. Reigns also sent a short message via the caption of his Instagram post.

"Sometimes the bad guys win," said Roman Reigns.

Check out the Instagram post:

Dutch Mantell believes that the story between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns is far from over

Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the feud between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, claiming that the rivalry between the two men is far from over.

Speaking on Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that WWE would have to "reset" the superstars involved in the storyline.

"The story is never finished. If all of a sudden Cody [Rhodes] comes out of nowhere, it could have happened. You remember people were screaming to death about Sami Zayn in Montreal. Even [Dave] Meltzer and [Bryan] Alvarez, they were saying 'what a great spot, and so!' and it was, I'm not taking anything away from what they said, but I think Cody, if you really think about it. This is an angle they're really interested in. I don't think the interest will go away. I don't. But for him to win it, now they got to reset the players."

The American Nightmare is currently set to feud against Brock Lesnar, who turned heel by attacking him on Monday night RAW.

Should Rhodes win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at some point? Sound off in the comments section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes