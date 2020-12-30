"Sometimes it’s luck, sometimes it’s fate, sometimes it’s skill" - Ric Flair reveals the secret to winning a Royal Rumble match

With the 2021 Royal Rumble just a month away, 16-time World Champion Ric Flair opened up about what it takes to win a Royal Rumble match.

After leaving WCW in 1991, Ric Flair signed with the WWE (then WWF). Flair won the 1992 Royal Rumble match a few months later to win the vacant WWF Championship. Entering at No. 3, Flair lasted 60 minutes before finally eliminating Sid Vicious to win the Rumble. Ric Flair ended up leaving WWE in 1993 and went back to WCW.

In a recent interview ahead of WWE RAW Legends Night, Ric Flair opened up about the secrets to winning a Royal Rumble match. Flair said that it involved luck, fate as well as skill and had more valuable pointers:

The secret is knowing where you are in the ring at all times and being able to see what is coming your way. Especially if you enter early because there is so much great talent, so many Superstars that are qualified and good, and that can win. Sometimes it’s luck, sometimes it’s fate, sometimes it’s skill. When you have 30 people in the ring at one time you can’t always depend on skill. It is being in the right place at the right time, being consciously aware of where you are and who is around you for an hour. You just can’t go charging around in there and looking for someone you are upset with. You have to remember that everybody wants to win. They can be your best friend five minutes prior to the match start, but when they are in that ring, they want to win. To have that notoriety of being a winner of the Royal Rumble is a huge moniker and something you can rest your laurels on for a long time. It’s a huge challenge and it’s a very difficult match to work. It’s a lot of people that want to win, the stakes are high, the money is high. It’s a big time match.

Ric Flair and multiple legends set for WWE RAW Legends Night

The first RAW of 2021 is set to be Legends Night. A number of legendary Superstars will be returning including Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Booker T, Big Show, Carlito, and more.

A huge WWE Championship match has also been announced for Legends Night. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will defend his title against Keith Lee. Lee beat Sheamus earlier this week to become the No. 1 contender.