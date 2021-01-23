"Sometimes you have to put friendships aside" - Former World Champion sends a warning to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

Jinder Mahal opened up about a possible match with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre during a recent interview with WWE Now India.

WWE Superstar Spectacle takes place on India's Republic Day. The show will feature Jinder Mahal, The Bollywood Boyz, and a number of Indian WWE Superstars including Giant Zanjeer, Guru Raaj, and Dilsher Shanky. A number of main roster stars will also be on the show.

In a recent interview with WWE Now India, former world champion Jinder Mahal was asked about whether he would be interested in a match against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Mahal said that he has to put his friendship with Drew McIntyre aside when it comes to his quest to become WWE Champion again:

"Yeah absolutely. You know Drew McIntyre is a very good friend of mine, you know, almost like my brother but let's not forget, he has the WWE Championship so friendships aside, business is business, championships are championships, legacy is legacy and he is two-time WWE Champion and I would like to become, not only two-time WWE Champion but three-time, four-time, ten-time WWE Champion and even beyond that. Sometimes you have to put friendships aside and what happens in the ring happens in the ring."

Jinder Mahal on what keeps him through tough times

Jinder Mahal opened up about how wrestling in front of the WWE Universe even for a short duration helps him get through tough times. Mahal was also thankful for the love and passion he got from the WWE Universe:

"It's just the feeling of performing. At the end of the day...like, I have 24 hours in a day and when I was healthy, the 15, 20 or even 10 minutes or 5 minutes of that day that I got to perform in front of the WWE Universe, whether they're there in person or watching on television from anywhere in the world, that makes it all worth it - all the travel, all the sacrifices, all the hard training, all the dieting, all the late night travel. Everything is all worth it just for that opportunity to perform. That feeling is undescribable, that adrenaline rush that you get and just experiencing the love and passion from the WWE Universe, it makes it all worth it."

WWE Superstar Spectacle will premiere exclusively on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX on India’s Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi.

