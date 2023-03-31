"Somewhere to hide from The Tribal Chief" - Wrestling fans react as The Rock boards a plane just before WrestleMania weekend

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently shared a photo of himself on a plane on Instagram, and fans could not contain their excitement. WrestleMania weekend has just kicked off, and it looks like The Rock is headed somewhere just before the biggest wrestling event in the world.

The Brahma Bull last competed in a match in WWE at WrestleMania 32, where he defeated Erick Rowan in record time. Fans hoped to see him compete against Roman Reigns at this year’s show, but things didn't work out before The Show of Shows.

2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match winner Cody Rhodes will now face The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. A surprise appearance by The Rock will certainly boost the show’s rating.

The People’s Champion recently took to Instagram to share a photo of himself on a plane traveling somewhere. Fans were quick to guess where the legendary superstar was traveling to on WrestleMania weekend.

Based on the picture itself, it looks like the WWE legend is heading out of Los Angeles to Hawaii. However, many fans had some interesting takes on his page.

A few fans pointed out that The Rock was running away from The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

The Brahma Bull’s daughter Ava is set to make her in-ring debut at NXT Stand & Deliver, and some fans think that he’s going to watch her first match.

Others pointed out that he was recently in Hawaii and might be tricking his fans as the picture is old.

WWE WrestleMania 39: The Rock has retired twice from the ring

The Rock is considered one of the greatest sports entertainers of all time. He had memorable rivalries with Stone Cold Steve Austin and many other top superstars.

After finding success in Hollywood, The People’s Champion called it a day after his match against Evolution at WrestleMania 20 in 2004.

"In 2004, when my contract expired, I had delivered on my agreement with WWE and with my long-time mentor and very, very good friend Vince McMahon. We shook hands, that's the way we are." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

He made a comeback to the ring in 2011 to host WrestleMania 27. The Brahma Bull found himself in a rivalry against John Cena soon after, and the two locked horns at WrestleMania 28 and again the following year.

He competed in his final match in 2016 at The Show of Shows against Erick Rowan. He quietly retired from wrestling in 2019, but fans are still hoping to see him take on Roman Reigns in one final match.

Will The Rock make a surprise appearance at WWE WrestleMania 39 this week? Sound off in the comments section below.

