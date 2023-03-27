Will The Rock be at WWE WrestleMania 39? Chances of a surprise appearance

A potential appearance from Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson at WrestleMania 39 would cause WWE fans to go wild. His natural ability to electrify the audience, be it in promos or as a wrestler, has been a huge asset for the company. When The Great One last competed at The Show of Shows, he created the record for the quickest win in ‘Mania history by pinning Erick Rowan in six seconds.

The rumor mill was taken by storm when Dwayne Johnson and Roman Reigns started teasing a feud last year. It centered on who was the real Head Of The Table. Amid massive speculations, The Brahma Bull was expected to win the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match and secure a world title shot against his cousin. However, his hectic acting schedule led to WWE reportedly going ahead with Cody Rhodes as Reigns' challenger.

WWE WrestleMania 39 is being held in the heart of Hollywood, and The Rock resides in Beverly Park, Los Angeles. Hence, he can make an appearance at the high-profile show. Dave Meltzer speculated that the multi-time world champion might be part of the premium live event in a non-wrestling capacity. He reportedly turned down wrestling at 'Mania due to the lack of time to get in shape for a potential main event bout, thereby missing out on being a part of the WrestleMania 39 match card.

The Rock could also play a bigger role at WrestleMania 39 instead of being backstage. He might show up during the main event, costing Roman Reigns his Undisputed Universal Championship match against Rhodes. Else The Brahma Bull could confront Roman Reigns after his fight against The American Nightmare.

WWE WrestleMania 39: The Rock retired twice from pro wrestling

As a full-timer in WWE, The Rock held numerous titles and was the cornerstone of the Attitude Era alongside Stone Cold Steve Austin. The People’s Champion was one of the biggest stars of the promotion for nearly a decade before finding success in Hollywood. He seemingly retired after his match against Evolution at WrestleMania 20 in 2004, following which he stuck to his acting goals.

"In 2004, when my contract expired, I had delivered on my agreement with WWE and with my long-time mentor and very, very good friend Vince McMahon. We shook hands, that's the way we are." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

In 2011, Johnson made a huge comeback to host WrestleMania 27. What followed was a classic rivalry between the past and present of the company. The Brahma Bull got the better of Cena at WrestleMania 28, but Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect reigned supreme in their next bout at WrestleMania 29.

The Rock hasn’t fought in WWE since 2016, and for good reason. He quietly retired from wrestling in 2019, as revealed by the megastar during an interview. However, he could return for a one-off match against Roman Reigns. WrestleMania 40 could be a potential setting for a clash between the real-life cousins.

