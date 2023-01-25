The Rock or Cody Rhodes: Who has the highest odds to win WWE Royal Rumble 2023?

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Premium Live Event is on the horizon. Emanating from the Alamodome in San Antonio, the first of WWE’s big 4’s is expected to be a grand event with multiple huge names being favorites to win the multi-superstar showdown.

Characteristics of the event, Royal Rumble will showcase a battle royale involving 30 superstars. The only way to win the contest is by eliminating all competitors by tossing them over the top rope, with both feet touching the floor. The winner gets a world title shot at WrestleMania in April.

Numerous superstars and celebrities returned to the wrestling ring for a one-way ticket to WrestleMania, adding to the thrilling atmosphere. Randy Orton and The Rock are expected to pop up at the event, while Cody Rhodes has officially confirmed his participation.

Dwayne Johnson is a tough competitor to Cody Rhodes in the odds for WWE Royal Rumble 2023. He was once the favorite, along with Sami Zayn, but the tide turned rapidly to Cody Rhodes’ favor after Johnson publicly disclosed his busy schedule. The wrestler-turned-actor is rumored to be on a program with Roman Reigns, but that may have to wait.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 odds show Cody Rhodes as a heavy favorite. According to SportingNews, The American Nightmare leads the table with -160 while The Rock is at +350, being the underdog. Sami Zayn stands between the two megastars at +200.

The upcoming event is in Texas, which means we may get a glimpse of a three-time Royal Rumble winner. Stone Cold Steve Austin is another name that has joined the long list of potential returnees due to rumors of a program with Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Which other superstars are favorites besides The Rock and Cody Rhodes

Stone Cold and Sami Zayn could take the wrestling world by storm with their potential victory in the Rumble match. As the anticipation continues, other prolific superstars have become a part of the Royal Rumble odds.

Arch-rivals Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar are favorites due to the sheer momentum and size they carry into the multi-man showdown. Seth Rollins is another star who has unfinished business with The Tribal Chief. Surprisingly, reigning world champion Roman Reigns and his enforcer Solo Sikoa also feature in the betting odds.

Regarding the Women’s Royal Rumble, Rhea Ripley is at the top of the list, closely followed by Becky Lynch. The hype around Naomi’s return to WWE continues to this day as she is expected to pop up at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes