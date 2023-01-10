Stone Cold Steve Austin and 4 other Texas legends who could be part of the WWE Royal Rumble

The road to WrestleMania is heating up as WWE Royal Rumble is just around the corner. This year's premium live event will air from a familiar venue, the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The company held the Royal Rumble at the Alamodome in 1997 and 2017 as well.

Every year, 30 men and women compete until there is only one remaining. The winning male and female superstars earn a title shot at WrestleMania and get to pick which champion they want to face at the biggest show of the year. There are also several surprise entrants in the Royal Rumble every year, from celebrities to legends of the past.

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently posted a video of himself training, and speculation is rife within the WWE Universe that the legend could be returning at the Rumble.

Listed below are several Texas legends that could make an appearance at this year's Royal Rumble.

5. Stone Cold Steve Austin returns to WWE once again

Stone Cold Steve Austin shocked the WWE Universe at WrestleMania 38 by wrestling against Kevin Owens. It started as a typical KO Show segment but quickly became a brawl. The Rattlesnake picked up a pinfall victory after hitting a Stunner, but his WrestleMania weekend wasn't over.

During Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, Austin gave former CEO Vince McMahon a Stunner during an impromptu match between the latter and Pat McAfee. Austin proved that he could still perform in the ring last year, and now fans are hoping that the Hall of Famer has another match or two left in him.

He is rumored to be at WrestleMania 39 as well. Fans can hope that The Rattlesnake will be at Rumble to set up a feud.

#4. Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T could be a surprise entrant

Booker T is currently a part of the NXT commentary team, runs his Reality of Wrestling promotion, and has a successful podcast with Brad Gilmore. The Hall of Famer appeared during the 2011 Royal Rumble and made his way to the ring as CM Punk and Nexus waited for him.

He entered the match at number 21 and, unfortunately, only lasted a minute. Booker was eliminated by former WWE Superstar Mason Ryan. Booker T may want to make an appearance at the Royal Rumble this year to see if he can last longer and possibly get an elimination or two.

#3. Barry Windham

Uncle Howdy on the left, Barry Windham on the right

Uncle Howdy has been tormenting LA Knight on recent editions of SmackDown but made a shocking choice this past Friday. Knight confronted Bray Wyatt in the ring, and The Eater of Worlds got angry.

The two superstars traded words ahead of their Pitch Black match at WWE Royal Rumble at the end of the month. Uncle Howdy then made his way to the ring and randomly hit Bray Wyatt with Sister Abigail as LA Knight was flabbergasted outside the ring.

Wyatt's uncle, Barry Windham, has not been seen in WWE since being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012. It is highly unlikely that the 62-year-old will compete in the Royal Rumble match, given his health issues.

However, the Texas-born wrestling legend could possibly make an appearance at the premium live event. Stranger things have happened, especially when it comes to storylines involving Bray Wyatt.

#2. Shaq returns to WWE

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal entered the third annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32 and had an impressive showing. He had a staredown with Big Show, now known as Paul Wight, in All Elite Wrestling.

In 2021, Shaq competed in a match for All Elite Wrestling. He teamed up with Jade Cargill to defeat current WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in a tag team match.

The 50-year-old got put through a table during the match. However, he may decide to give wrestling another shot at this year's Royal Rumble in his home state of Texas.

#1. JBL helps Baron Corbin in the WWE Royal Rumble

John 'Bradshaw' Layfield returned to the company in October 2022. The Hall of Famer currently serves as Baron Corbin's manager on RAW. JBL's influence hasn't translated to success for Corbin yet, as he is on a losing streak on the red brand and kicked off this week's show with a loss to Kevin Owens.

Corbin is a long shot at winning the Royal Rumble on January 28, but perhaps JBL will swap his suit for some wrestling trunks one final time. JBL would be an easy elimination at this point, but the 57-year-old could interfere and help his protege last longer in the men's Royal Rumble match.

Which legend do you think will return at the Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments section below.

