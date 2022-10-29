What if Barry Windham is Uncle Howdy in WWE?

After weeks of speculation, Uncle Howdy revealed himself on the latest episode of SmackDown. Since then, numerous theories have originated about the supposed creator of the Wyatt 6. Some believe he is the personification of Bray Wyatt's evil alter-ego, while others consider him a separate entity.

Fans have associated Bray's brother, Bo Dallas, with Uncle Howdy after the former's return at Extreme Rules. However, a more exciting theory suggested Wyatt's real-life uncle, Barry Windham, could be the one portraying the supernatural role. The Hall of Famer was last seen in WWE during the 2012 Hall of Fame ceremony.

Windham is known for his time with the iconic stable Four Horsemen. He also portrayed creepy gimmicks such as The Stalker and Jungle Stalker in WWF. Looking back at those times, Triple H could utilize the former tag team champion in another mysterious role.

If The Widowmaker is really the one pushing Bray Wyatt to the edge of insanity, WWE could be the stage for a massive family feud. The Wyatt, 6 potentially led by Uncle Howdy, could tip the power scales and eventually face The Bloodline on SmackDown.

Under Uncle Howdy's tutelage, Bo Dallas and other members of the Firefly Fun House could start a program with Roman Reigns' Bloodline. Dwayne' The Rock' Johnson and Manu could make emphatic returns. Fans can also expect surprise interferences from Rikishi and I.R.S (Mike Rotunda).

Windham's last in-ring appearance in WWE was in 2008, when he was scheduled to team up with Mike Rotunda to lock horns with Nikolai Volkoff and The Iron Sheik. However, the match failed to commence.

Barry Windham might have taken the mission to actively push Bray Wyatt in WWE as Uncle Howdy

Hall of Famer Barry Windham earlier believed that his nephew didn't get enough chances in WWE. He expressed his disappointment during an interview with Bill Apter in 2021.

“I hope he makes the cut in WWE, we’ll just have to see (…) He has been [a great performer], he just hasn’t been used properly there.” Barry Windham continued, “You know I haven’t really seen any of his matches, I’ve just seen a few of the little vignettes that he’s done. He was always ready to be a wrestler growing up.” (H/T SEScoops)

Wyatt was making headlines for his Fiend gimmick back then. Despite a successful run with the moniker, he was let go by the company last year.

Has Barry Windham taken matters into his own hands as Uncle Howdy? He could be assisting his nephew in furthering his new character and storyline. Triple H has massive respect for The Widowmaker and may have brought him in to play the eerie persona.

