Potential update on Bray Wyatt possibly feuding with Roman Reigns - Reports

Fans have been anticipating Bray Wyatt's rivalry with Roman Reigns ever since the former returned to WWE. However, it may not be in the plans just yet.

Wyatt created an instant buzz by making a comeback at Extreme Rules 2022. Many have also speculated him as an ideal challenger to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Fightful Select recently provided an update on the feud between the stars. According to their source in WWE creative, the rumors of Bray Wyatt imminently feuding with Roman Reigns are false. They also report that the company doesn't want to recreate the scenario they did with The Fiend.

"In regards to the rumors that Bray Wyatt was imminently set to feud with Roman Reigns, one source in WWE creative claimed that was false. Specifically they said "where would we go from there?" and another noted that they learned from the Fiend run." (via Fightful Select)

The Eater of Worlds may not feud with The Head of The Table, but his cryptic promos will surely entertain fans in the coming weeks.

Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns are no strangers to each other

Wyatt and Reigns have had multiple rivalries together throughout their careers. They famously went head-to-head as members of The Wyatt Family and The Shield respectively.

They also had a fierce rivalry in 2015 where things became incredibly personal. Wyatt also involved his rival's daughter in the feud to create nuclear heat. While Roman Reigns was portrayed as the good guy in both installments of the rivalry, that wasn't the case in the latest one.

The Tribal Chief famously returned to WWE and turned heel at SummerSlam 2020. He assaulted Braun Strowman and then Universal Champion Bray Wyatt to confirm his intentions.

He pinned Strowman in a triple threat match to become the new champion. Since then, fans haven't seen The Eater of Worlds in the same ring with The Head of The Table.

