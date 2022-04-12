Son of ex-WWE Champion calls out Cody Rhodes for history-making match 

Cody Rhodes is one of the hottest superstars in WWE today. Upon returning to the company at WrestleMania, he was one of the most talked-about superstars as WWE smashed the SuperBowl in terms of social media numbers. However, the son of a legendary former WWE Champion called Rhodes out and said that he's "pissed off" and looking to return.

Rhodes' return to WWE has been great so far. His first WWE appearance in six years saw him defeat Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, and the feud seemed to continue. On the latest episode of RAW, Rhodes was a guest on Miz TV and proceeded to beat The A-Lister in his first match on the red brand in years.

Cody Rhodes was called out by Shawn Stasiak, son of the legendary ex-WWE Champion Stan Stasiak (who is the fifth WWE Champion in history).

In a passion-fueled tweet, Stasiak called out Rhodes and said that he was ready to make some "real" WWE history:

"I respect you @CodyRhodes, your dad and your family! But I'm in great shape, pissed off and looking to make REAL @WWE history! The image says it all! Ready when you are kid! #FirstFatherSonDuo #WWEChampion #History @VinceMcMahon."

Stan Stasiak was a transitional WWE Champion who defeated Pedro Morales for the title before Bruno Sammartino reclaimed it and held the belt for over 1,200 days.

However, Shawn Stasiak had a rather underwhelming run. Despite being a 15-time hardcore champion, his last run in WWE ended in 2002.

Will Cody Rhodes become a world champion in WWE?

The American Nightmare has made it clear that his goal is to deal with some unfinished business. There seems to be a high chance of him becoming a world champion in WWE.

WWE @WWE The American Nightmare @CodyRhodes competes on #WWERaw for the first time in six years RIGHT NOW!!! The American Nightmare @CodyRhodes competes on #WWERaw for the first time in six years RIGHT NOW!!! https://t.co/jWK8vp6Rrt

Although Roman Reigns is the unified world champion across both brands, it is expected that another world title will be introduced specifically for the red brand.

If introduced, then Cody Rhodes could be in the running to become one of the first champions of the new belt. Whether there's a new title or not, there seems to be a higher chance of The Prodigal Son becoming world champion in WWE than ever before.

