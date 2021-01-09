Sony Sports confirms NXT India show called WWE Superstar Spectacle

As reported earlier by SK Wrestling, the WWE, in tandem with Sony Sports, will be conducting its first-ever NXT India Show. It will be titled WWE Superstar Spectacle.

Sony Sports confirmed these plans on its Twitter account, where it advertised the upcoming WWE Superstar Spectacle.

The show will take place on January 26, a day that is celebrated as Republic Day in India. SK Wrestling had reported the same information after sources revealed the proposed launch date of the event.

Watch the shining stars of India making us all proud this Republic Day 🇮🇳 in #WWE Superstar Spectacle 🙌🏽



Watch it LIVE on January 26 at 8 PM 🤩

📺 Sony TEN 1 (ENG), Sony TEN 3 (HIN)#WWESuperstarSpectacle #WWEonSony #SirfSonyPeDikhega #SonySports pic.twitter.com/TU7psSYDHv — SPN_Action (@SPN_Action) January 9, 2021

The WWE's production of this show ties in with the terms of the contract the company signed with Sony Sports Network. The WWE Superstar Spectacle will air on both the WWE Network and Sony Sports Network channels.

The WWE NXT India show will feature some top talent from the country

Indus Sher and many more are expected to be present at WWE Superstar Spectacle

The WWE Superstar Spectacle will feature some of the best in-ring talent India has to offer. The full list of superstars who will compete at the event isn't available yet. But in a recent post, Sony Sports Network hinted at some of the stars that could be involved.

The likes of Jinder Mahal, Indus Sher, The Singh Brothers and Kavita Devi have all been advertised for the show. All of these stars could appear at WWE Superstar Spectacle.