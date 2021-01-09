Create
Sony Sports confirms NXT India show called WWE Superstar Spectacle

WWE Superstar Spectacle is set for the 26th of January
Nithin Joseph
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 09 Jan 2021, 22:49 IST
News
As reported earlier by SK Wrestling, the WWE, in tandem with Sony Sports, will be conducting its first-ever NXT India Show. It will be titled WWE Superstar Spectacle.

Sony Sports confirmed these plans on its Twitter account, where it advertised the upcoming WWE Superstar Spectacle.

The show will take place on January 26, a day that is celebrated as Republic Day in India. SK Wrestling had reported the same information after sources revealed the proposed launch date of the event.

The WWE's production of this show ties in with the terms of the contract the company signed with Sony Sports Network. The WWE Superstar Spectacle will air on both the WWE Network and Sony Sports Network channels.

The WWE NXT India show will feature some top talent from the country

Indus Sher and many more are expected to be present at WWE Superstar Spectacle
The WWE Superstar Spectacle will feature some of the best in-ring talent India has to offer. The full list of superstars who will compete at the event isn't available yet. But in a recent post, Sony Sports Network hinted at some of the stars that could be involved.

The likes of Jinder Mahal, Indus Sher, The Singh Brothers and Kavita Devi have all been advertised for the show. All of these stars could appear at WWE Superstar Spectacle.

Published 09 Jan 2021, 22:49 IST
WWE NXT Jinder Mahal
