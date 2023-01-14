Sonya Deville breaks silence as she sends out a two-word message to Charlotte Flair following backstage brawl

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville broke the silence as she sent out a two-word message to Charlotte Flair following a backstage brawl on SmackDown.

Last week, Deville failed to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair. On the latest episode of the Friday Night show, she demanded a rematch against The Queen, which Adam Pearce didn't agree to. He also tweeted about his stance on the issue.

Following Pearce's rejection, Deville and Flair began brawling backstage and were eventually separated by officials.

Taking to Twitter, Sonya sent out a two-word message to her arch-rival, Flair, as she mentioned that the SmackDown Women's Championship is hers.

"It’s mine."

Check out Sonya Deville's tweet below:

Dutch Mantell discussed why Charlotte Flair became the SmackDown Women's Champion

Dutch Mantell recently discussed why Charlotte Flair became the SmackDown Women's Champion soon after her return.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned that WWE booked The Queen to win the championship as it was the end of the season and a holiday weekend as well. The wrestling veteran said that he loved it because now we will see Charlotte Flair with the belt and not Ronda Rousey.

Mantell added that it was a good move to bring Flair back and make her win against Ronda Rousey. He also said that the Charlotte and Ronda feud could attract a lot of money.

"And the part is, she'll be right. And people are thinking 'that's the way it happened', so you could look at it that way. I thought it was a good move. I thought it helped Charlotte's return because it damn sure didn't hurt it. It's going to help her return, and I don't think it hurt Ronda Rousey at all. Looking forward to her going up against Charlotte. And Raquel is...Raquel right now. They got a lot of green girls there, so now you got two pros in the ring - and Charlotte is more of a pro than Ronda is at this point. But you can almost bet that it's money in the bank waiting right there. You just got to cash the cheque."

It will be interesting to see if Sonya Deville can dethrone Charlotte Flair to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

What are your thoughts on today's episode of SmackDown? Sound off in the comment section below.

Wrestlers have been accidentally unmasked during a match. Check out 10 such incidents HERE.

Poll : 0 votes