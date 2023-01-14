WWE Official has a one-word reaction for Charlotte Flair's on-screen rival on SmackDown

WWE Official Adam Pearce hilariously denied Sonya Deville the opportunity to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Last week on the blue brand, Charlotte Flair defended her title against Sonya Deville in an impromptu match-up. During an in-ring segment, the Queen spoke about her return and dethroning Ronda Rousey.

The former on-screen authority cut her off during her promo and challenged her to a title match. However, the 14-time women's champion ended the match by delivering a spear and forcing Deville to tap out to the Figure 8.

Tonight on SmackDown, the 29-year-old tried to get a rematch with the SmackDown Women's Champion approved but was denied by Adam Pearce.

In a word, Pearce responded to a WWE on FOX tweet question asking if Deville deserves a rematch against The Queen.

"No," he wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

To get Flair's attention, Deville attacked the champion in a backstage cum brawl segment. The former WWE authority cracked Charlotte Flair in the skull with a steel chair!

Somehow The Queen shrugged it off and launched Sonya Deville over some crates. It remains to be seen if Sonya will get an opportunity next to face Flair for the gold title.

Do you think Deville deserves a SmackDown Women's Championship rematch? Sound off in the comments section below.

