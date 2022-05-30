"The cr*p he's put me through" - Sonya Deville claims she will ask Brock Lesnar to assault WWE official after her 'firing'

Sonya Deville has admitted that she will ask Brock Lesnar for a favor after being dismissed from her powers as a WWE official.

On 9th May, Deville was relieved of her on-screen duties by fellow authority figure Adam Pearce. The relationship between the two has taken an ugly turn after the former abused her power.

While speaking to Phil Strum on Under The Ring, Deville claimed that she would love to get back at Pearce for the things he has put her through. However, the star would instead 'feed' the WWE official to Lesnar. Deville said:

"I would love to personally get my hands on him, just from all the crap he's put me through the past year and a half and just firing me out of absolutely nowhere is so ridiculous, so I'd love to get my hands on him. I'd also take a lot of joy in feeding him to Brock, fully letting Brock get his hands on him and not stopping Brock. The first go-round was kind of funny." (H/T: Fightful)

Lesnar and Pearce also have quite a history with one another. The WWE official suspended The Beast Incarnate back in October 2021 after he assaulted the former.

Charlie Haas believes Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton's latest booking shows WWE has changed

Charlie Haas recently spoke about WWE's booking approach involving both Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton and how the two men have creative freedom in the company.

According to the three-time WWE Tag team Champion, The Beast Incarnate and The Viper are seemingly allowed to do whatever they please in terms of creative direction.

Speaking to Inside The Ropes' Liam Alexander-Stewart recently, he said:

“We’re athletes, and that’s when it becomes sports entertainment… when you start bringing people in to tell you how to feel, to say, to act, what to do,” Haas said. “Let me tell you something. Randy Orton, they give him something, he says what he wants and how he does it. Brock, finally they got rid of [Paul] Heyman from him, he does what he wants and says. I think they’re starting to listen.”

Brock Lesnar's last WWE appearance was at WrestleMania 38, when he dropped the WWE Championship to Roman Reigns in the main event of Night two.

