3-time Champion thinks Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton's booking shows WWE may have changed

Charlie Haas believes Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton’s creative freedom could be a sign that WWE has made changes to its scriptwriting.

Many former WWE Superstars have mentioned after leaving the company that they were told to read promos word-for-word. ECW legend Sabu, for example, recently spoke about a disagreement he had with Stephanie McMahon regarding a script she wanted him to read.

Haas, a three-time WWE Tag Team Champion, spoke to Inside The Ropes’ Liam Alexander-Stewart about various wrestling topics. Discussing WWE’s hands-on approach with promos, he mentioned how Lesnar and Orton are seemingly allowed to do whatever they like.

“We’re athletes, and that’s when it becomes sports entertainment… when you start bringing people in to tell you how to feel, to say, to act, what to do,” Haas said. “Let me tell you something. Randy Orton, they give him something, he says what he wants and how he does it. Brock, finally they got rid of [Paul] Heyman from him, he does what he wants and says. I think they’re starting to listen.” [16:54-17:24]

As two of WWE's most experienced superstars, it is no surprise that Lesnar and Orton have gained the trust of the company's higher-ups. The Beast Incarnate, in particular, has been involved in many unscripted WWE moments, including in 2020 when he appeared in a comedy segment with R-Truth.

Why Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton are not currently on WWE TV

WWE initially advertised Brock Lesnar for Money in the Bank at Allegiant Stadium on July 2. However, following the decision to downsize from a 65,000-seat stadium to the 17,000-seat MGM Grand Garden Arena, Lesnar has been removed from advertisements.

As for Randy Orton, Riddle said on RAW last week that his tag team partner has been dealing with back problems and is resting at home. WWE later announced on SmackDown that The Viper is undergoing consultations with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to determine the extent of his injury.

Lesnar’s most recent WWE match ended in defeat against Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 38 on April 3. Orton has not competed in a match since RK-Bro lost to The Usos on the May 20 episode of SmackDown.

