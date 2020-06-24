5 Biggest Brock Lesnar moments you probably didn't know were actually unscripted

Here are five rare instances where Brock Lesnar went off-script.

Brock Lesnar is one of the most entertaining Superstars in all of WWE.

It has been 18 years since Brock Lesnar first appeared on WWE's main roster for the first time. He became one of the biggest Superstars in all of WWE in a matter of months and defeated The Rock at SummerSlam 2002 to become the youngest WWE Champion ever. Lesnar's initial run lasted two years, following which he became a mainstream star in UFC.

In 2012, Lesnar returned to WWE and is still going strong eight long years later. Lesnar is regarded by many as one of the greatest in-ring performers of all time and has had his fair share of classic encounters with the likes of Kurt Angle, Triple H, and John Cena.

In this slideshow, we'll be taking a look at some interesting moments in Lesnar's career that were actually unscripted. It isn't often that Superstars break the script, and it's bound to become major news when someone of the stature of Lesnar does it.

#5 Brock Lesnar breaks character to help Drew McIntyre get over with the fans

On the road to WrestleMania 36, Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre collided on an episode of WWE RAW. McIntyre hit a string of Claymore Kicks on Lesnar, with one of those spots taking place on the entrance ramp. As soon as McIntyre put Lesnar down, he got all pumped up and forgot the script in the process.

Lesnar could be heard telling Drew to "pick up the belt" so that the angle could be put across properly. The Scottish Psychopath listened to The Beast immediately, and picked up the WWE title. McIntyre went on to defeat Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to win the WWE title for the first time in his career. Lesnar was hailed by fans on social media following the unscripted incident, for doing his best to put over his opponent.

