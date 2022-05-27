Plans for Brock Lesnar and 6-time World Champion reportedly 'up in the air'

Brock Lesnar was advertised for the Money in the Bank show to be held in July. However, reports suggest that his status is not certain as the show has changed venues. Plans for Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are uncertain now. The company changed the advertisements and removed both Lesnar and Reigns from it.

Reports suggested that WWE wanted Roman Reigns' first title defense as the WWE Universal Champion to take place at Money in the Bank. It is also believed that The Beast Incarnate will make his return to the Premium Live Event after being absent since losing to The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 38.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the original ideas for Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are currently in jeopardy. He said that plans for the company's two biggest stars are 'up in the air' for Money in the Bank.

''However, everything regarding both Reigns and Brock Lesnar for Money in the Bank is now said to be up in the air. Reigns vs. Riddle could still happen. We have no idea on Lesnar, who was booked on the show because it was at a stadium,'' said Meltzer.

Will Brock Lesnar return at Money in the Bank?

WWE advertised Lesnar's return to boost ticket sales as the show was originally being held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The company, however, has moved the venue to MGM Grand Garden Arena, which has considerably less seating capacity.

The reason for the change is allegedly due to poor ticket sales. The Allegiant Stadium has a capacity of over 65,000 fans. It was supposed to be the first of multiple stadium shows WWE wanted to hold. However, the poor response has forced the company to change the plans.

Considering that MITB is no longer a stadium show, the company might be reluctant to use their biggest stars.

