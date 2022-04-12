Sonya Deville sends a bold message after confronting Bianca Belair on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville has made her intentions loud and clear after attacking Bianca Belair on RAW.

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW saw Sonya use her powers as a WWE official to declare herself the first challenger for Bianca Belair's title. The former Tough Enough Star attacked Bianca from behind before signing the contract for the RAW Women's Championship.

Sonya's decision to enter herself into the title picture came under scrutiny from many, including Adam Pearce, who accused the former NXT star of misusing her powers.

Deville took to Twitter to respond to the allegations against her, stating that while people may not agree with her decision, they will respect her when it's all said and done.

Vince Russo questioned Sonya Deville's status as a WWE Official

Former WWE Writer Vince Russo weighed in on the this week's RAW segment that saw Sonya attack Bianca Belair after tricking her into signing a contract for an open challenge.

The former WCW Champion stated on Legion of RAW that although it's good to see the company come up with a new challenger, Sonya's blatant misuse of powers as an official must be addressed in the future.

"My only problem with this is going to be if she remains in the role as GM or whatever they call it because how do you explain that? You know, you've got to show some kind of ties to the McMahons or something otherwise; how do you remain in an authoritative role if you're jumping the talent from behind? So, if that's addressed, I'm okay with it, but if it's not, it's like, come on, man." [49:40 – 50:15]

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan Sonya Deville has been so consistently good. Glad she is coming back to the ring. #WWERaw Sonya Deville has been so consistently good. Glad she is coming back to the ring. #WWERaw https://t.co/xnSttFL4Yg

Sonya Deville was last seen in action last month when she took on Ronda Rousey in a singles match. The former Fire and Desire member has largely been limited to an official role and has made sporadic appearances in the squared circle.

What are your thoughts on Sonya Deville emerging as a challenger for Bianca Belair? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

