Sonya Deville explains why WWE hasn't had an LGBTQ storyline yet

Sonya Deville is one of WWE SmackDown's mainstays. She was involved in a storyline that featured the love triangle between Otis, Mandy Rose and Dolph Ziggler. She was portraying the role of the meddling friend who tried to manipulate Mandy Rose's love life.

Sonya Deville on LGBTQ storyline in WWE

Sonya Deville was in an interview with Forbes recently. During the interview, Deville spoke about wrestling during the pandemic, intergender wrestling and a possible LGBTQ storyline in WWE.

When asked about the LGBTQ angle, Sonya Deville said;

"So I feel like it's all about doing it properly and making it mean something when, and if we do it. And I don't think it's a matter of if, I do think it's a matter of when and I have, you know, Stephanie McMahon. She's been a huge part in helping me making all my dreams come to fruition and the inclusivity that I want to see in the company. She kind of has helped forefront that movement and that idea that I've had. So I think it's a matter of when and we want to do it the right way and we want to do it so that the community feels represented and supported in the best possible manner. So it's definitely been something that's been in talks for a couple years now, and I would love to see it happen in the near future. But once again, timing is everything and we're going to make sure that it's done right."

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose were one of the first Women's Tag Team in the WWE. Together, they were named Fire and Desire. As Fire and Desire, they were a part of many Tag Team matches. The team even participated in the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match at Elimination Chamber in 2019.

Even though Fire and Desire didn't win the Titles, they played a significant role in putting Women's Tag Team wrestling on the map. Since disbanding her partnership with Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville has had very little exposure on WWE TV. But she is one of the company's main draws as she also has a history in the MMA.