Sonya Deville eyes her first title reign in WWE

Sometimes, all it takes is a little push before a WWE Superstar's life changes forever.

Will the same thing happen for Sonya Deville on SmackDown soon?

Will Sonya Deville find herself in the title picture soon?

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville has declared her intentions to go after the SmackDown Women's Championship. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Sonya Deville discussed her goals in WWE and revealed that she has eyes set on the Women's Championship of the Blue brand.

Deville, who is currently feuding with Lacey Evans on WWE SmackDown, believes that she has a lot to offer and has everything that it takes for someone to turn into a WWE superstar. Talking about her expectations from the feud, Deville was quoted saying,

"I'm finally getting an opportunity to show the world I'm the most well-rounded superstar there is. The SmackDown Women's Championship is my next goal."

"It's allowed me to be comfortable with me." - @SonyaDevilleWWE on what it felt like to come out on TV while doing Tough Enough.#WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/Q0keeUVWgM — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 10, 2020

Sonya Deville also credited former WWE Superstar Paige and her ex-best friend Mandy Rose for all the lessons that she learnt while working alongside the above-mentioned Superstars. She further went on to say that her experience from the time she spent as a part of the Absolution as well as while performing as the one-half of Fire ad Desire has prepared her to start a solo run and reach for the top of the roster in WWE.

Talking about Paige and Mandy Rose, Deville said,

"My career for the past five years in WWE has been everything it should have been in terms of preparing me for where I am now. I learned so much working with Paige in Absolution and with Mandy in Fire and Desire. I've never been more ready to be on my own and show the world what I've always known I am capable of. I have everything it takes to be the top superstar, whether it be male or female, in the WWE." (h/t WrestlingInc )

Sonya Deville's current run in WWE

Sonya Deville recently feuded with Mandy Rose on WWE SmackDown where she was seen sabotaging her former best friend's relationship with Otis. She also had Dolph Ziggler by her side, and the four Superstars were involved in a compelling storyline. Deville showed great potential as a heel and delivered a convincing performance in her match against Lacey Evans on last week's SmackDown.

"I feel that I am where I am supposed to be." - @SonyaDevilleWWE on her recent run on SmackDown.#WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/7gibLCCT0R — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 10, 2020

Deville ended up losing that match after Mandy Rose interrupted her flow with the helped of a pre-recorded video that allowed Lacey Evans enough time to use the opportunity and pin her distracted opponent. It appears that WWE are still not done with the feud between Rose and Deville but adding Evans into that mix will surely help all the three Superstars in exploring their potential.