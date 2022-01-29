Sonya Deville and four other superstars announce their places in The Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble takes place tomorrow night, and it appears that superstars are still declaring their entry into the match.

Since the turn of the year, WWE Superstars have announced that they will be part of their respective matches, with the company opting against any kind of qualifying matches this year.

The tally currently stands at 23 names announced for the women's match and 25 for the men since five more superstars declared entry into the match earlier today.

Ahead of SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs took to Twitter to announce that they would be taking up two slots in the men's Royal Rumble match.

Ricochet was later announced as the 25th man in the match on WWE.com, ahead of his loss to Sheamus and Ridge Holland on SmackDown.

WWE on-screen official Sonya Deville and Sasha Banks will now be part of the Women's Royal Rumble

The women's Rumble match makes its return again this year, and WWE has already announced many of the surprise entrants, including The Bella Twins, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, Lita, and Michelle McCool.

The women's match saw two more names added into the hat this week on SmackDown when Sasha Banks declared entry following her return before Sonya Deville became another shock addition.

The WWE on-screen official lost her match to Naomi when she found a referee who refused to be bribed and then announced her entry into the match in the hopes that she will be able to eliminate Naomi and end her dreams of main eventing WrestleMania.

Also Read Article Continues below

The tally for the Women's Royal Rumble currently stands at 23, with several WWE legends and Hall of Famers already in town and expected to be added to the match as surprise entrants.

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha