Sonya Deville discusses the possibility of returning to a WWE ring

Sonya Deville recently appeared on The Bump and revealed that she doesn't see her role as a WWE official changing anytime soon, meaning a return to the ring is unlikely.

Deville has been doing a stellar job as a backstage WWE official on both Monday Night RAW and SmackDown. She has made some great decisions and has really grown into her role as an official.

However, many fans have been wondering when she will make her return to the squared-circle, seeing as she hasn't wrestled since August of 2020.

Sonya Deville answered this question on the most recent episode of WWE's The Bump where she revealed that she is very content with her current position within the company. She doesn't see things changing anytime soon, but has not ruled out a potential return.

"I love doing what I do right now. I think it's a natural fit, I'm a leader in life and I think it transitions well into a suit and tie and I love being in charge. So I'm content with where I am right now. At the end of the day, of course I'm a fighter and I really enjoy growing and learning in this role, so I don't see things changing anytime soon." said Sonya Deville

It would be great to see her perform in the ring once again. Unfortunately, the WWE Universe will have to wait a bit longer before she decides to make her return.

When was Sonya Deville last seen in a WWE ring?

Sonya Deville's last match in a WWE ring was on the 23rd of August 2020 at SummerSlam. Deville took on her former best friend Mandy Rose in a No Disqualification Loser Leaves WWE match.

Unfortunately for Deville, it was Mandy Rose who came out on top, forcing her to take a hiatus from the company.

A few months later, Sonya Deville would make her shocking return to SmackDown, where she took up a new role as a WWE official alongside Adam Pearce.

What do you think of Sonya Deville as a WWE official? Would you like to see her return to the ring? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Edited by Daniel Wood