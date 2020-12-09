Sonya Deville isn't happy with WWE; takes a shot at Lana

The "2020 WWE Slammy Awards: The Best of RAW and SmackDown" is on the horizon. It is set to stream live on the WWE Network and all of WWE's social media platforms on December 23rd. We have a long string of lists and nominees this year, including "Rivalry of the Year". Sonya Deville recently took to Twitter and made it clear that she's unhappy with WWE over a certain nomination for this category.

It began when Mandy Rose tweeted her disappointment over WWE not nominating her rivalry and Sonya Deville in the list. Sonya Deville responded to Mandy, and took a shot at Lana while doing so.

Deville stated that the duo apparently got beat out by a table. She added that she deserved a nomination for "Breakout Star of the Year". The duo had a similar conversation on Instagram as well. Check out the tweet and the screenshot of their Instagram conversation below:

Lol. We got beat out by a table apparently 🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴 ......Also to be frank I deserved break out star of the year nomination as well. Even if I don’t work there anymore. Correct me if I am wrong ... 👂#facts https://t.co/IEIAkcfXMB — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) December 9, 2020

Mandy and Sonya Deville aren't happy with WWE

Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville was one of the biggest rivalries on SmackDown this year

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville were once the best of friends in storyline. However, it all ended when the SmackDown Mystery Hacker revealed Deville and Dolph Ziggler's plot to keep Mandy and Otis apart. This resulted in Mandy turning on Deville and kicking off a rivalry with her.

The feud lasted for months on end and finally came to an end at SummerSlam 2020. On that night, Deville lost a "Loser Leaves WWE" match to Mandy, and hasn't been seen on WWE TV since.

Heading into Survivor Series, Lana was put through a table by Nia Jax on nine different occasions. The angle received a negative reaction from fans, who weren't happy watching the same thing over and over again.

WWE has nominated "Lana vs. Announcer Tables" in the "Rivalry of the Year" category for the Slammy Awards. The angle is still going on and Lana has an opportunity to win the Women's Tag Team titles at WWE TLC 2020. She will team up with Asuka to take on Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.