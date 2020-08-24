At SummerSlam, the feud between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville came to an end, with Rose picking up a win over her former best friend after hitting her with a knee to the face. As per the stipulation of the match, Sonya's WWE career is over and the WWE Universe won't be seeing her on weekly TV anymore.

A short while after the loss, Deville was interviewed in the backstage area, and it seems like a major change is coming for her. The interviewer asked Sonya about her loss, and what's next for her now that she isn't a part of WWE.

It seemed like Sonya was about to break into tears, but then her mannerisms changed in the flick of a second and she charged at the interviewer, telling him to never call her by that name again. Check out the video below:

EXCLUSIVE: @SonyaDevilleWWE has few words to give following her loss to @WWE_MandyRose in the Loser Leaves WWE Match. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/PHSm67D9aD — WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 24, 2020

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose had been feuding since WrestleMania 36

Thanks to the SmackDown Mystery Hacker, Mandy Rose learned that Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler had plotted to keep her away from Otis. At WrestleMania 36, Rose attacked Deville and helped Otis defeat Ziggler. She proceeded to align with Otis and her friendship with Deville came to a bitter end.

The duo feuded for the next several months, and a Hair vs Hair match was scheduled between the two at SummerSlam. The stipulation was later changed to "Loser Leaves WWE". From what we gathered from the above interview, fans should look out for Sonya revealing a new moniker sometime in the near future.