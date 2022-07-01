Sonya Deville on the importance of her WWE platform for representation

Sonya Deville believes she can send more positive messages and provide a visual representation of the LGBTQ+ community through WWE's platform.

The Pride Fighter had an eventful June, mostly because she has become the face of WWE during Pride Month. Deville publicly came out as a lesbian in 2015 during Tough Enough. Since then, she has discussed her experience as the company's first openly gay female superstar.

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Sonya detailed the importance of having a visual representation of the LGBTQ+ community in sports entertainment.

She also mentioned how some people are still not accepting of the community.

"There are people out there who are still not accepting of the LBGTQ+ community. I think it is so important to spread a positive message and also to be that visual representation in WWE. So that young people today who want to be a Professional Wrestler or want to be in Sports Entertainment can kind of look at me and go, 'oh, well, if she can do it. Then I can do it.' It goes so much broader than that... I think it is important to utilize and use this platform and to spread a positive message and such," Deville said. [H/T Fightful]

Sonya also spoke about her experiences behind the scenes in the company and with the fans. She noted that she didn't receive negativity anywhere apart from social media.

Sonya Deville says WWE's platform is important because 'the fight is never over'

In the same interview, The Pride Fighter shared that there will always be negativity alongside the support.

Deville detailed how having the platform is important to expand the community and spread awareness.

"I mean, you're always going to have hate, and you're always going to have people who love you and accept you, and you're going to have people who don't. That's something that comes along with the territory, but trying to make sure we expand the community and expand the awareness and the message of acceptance and inclusion," Deville said. "My platform here at WWE is something that is really important to me because [like you said] the fight is never over, you know."

Alongside WWE and social media, Deville showed her support for the LGBTQ+ community by making an appearance during this year's Los Angeles Pride Parade with girlfriend Toni Cassano.

Find out which legend regrets never facing Hulk Hogan here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far