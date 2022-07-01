Sonya Deville opens up about her experience with WWE fans after she came out

Sonya Deville spoke about her experience with the fans after coming out. She detailed how it's important to be more open and shared that most of the negativity comes from social media, not from WWE.

Deville came out as a lesbian in 2015 during Tough Enough. Despite not winning the contest, she got signed to WWE and even became the face of the company during Pride Month, especially since she is the first openly gay female superstar.

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, the WWE Superstar talked about her experience with wrestling fans as a member of the LGBTQ+ Community.

Deville shared that most of the negative responses came from social media but not from the company. She also added that she would receive more love if she was more open to fans.

"I realized the more I shared my story, the more I was open with the fans, the more love I got, and the more stories I heard and messages I would get from other people going through the same thing; that was pretty comforting to me... I think the environment has changed a lot, and I’ve never had any negative experiences backstage, or within the company, I can honestly say. Social media will always be social media, so, of course, you’re always going to have the haters,” Deville said. [H/T Fightful]

Deville and her girlfriend Toni Cassano were present during this year's Los Angeles Pride Parade.

Sonya Deville talks about WWE's backstage reaction to her sexual identity

In the same interview, the former backstage official also shared her backstage experience with the company.

She credited former superstar Darren Young for laying the groundwork since he came out before her. Deville also noted the positive experience she receives behind the cameras.

"I think I’m the first openly out female in the WWE. I know Darren Young was an out male before me and he certainly, you know, shared his story and laid some groundwork for me," Deville said. "I think the environment has changed a lot and I’ve never had any negative experiences backstage or within the company, I can honestly say."

As the first openly out female in the company, Deville has undoubtedly laid out some of her groundwork. Through her words, she is also inspiring future stars to be more accepting of themselves, regardless of their sexual identity.

