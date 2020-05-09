Sonya Deville makes bold claim after beating Mandy Rose on SmackDown

Sonya Deville has finally arrived

A contest that has been brewing for weeks finally took place on tonight's SmackDown as we got to see Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose face each other in a grudge match. Both Superstars were ready to tear each other apart and were ready to go to any limit to get the win.

There were moments such as Sonya Deville pulling out the eyelashes of Mandy Rose and The Golden Goddess throwing The Pride Fighter over the announcers table that showed the animosity between these two former friends.

However, it was Sonya Deville who got the win over her former partner following a roll-up pin.

The Pridefighter has taken to social media and responded to her win over Mandy Rose by making a bold claim. Sonya Deville said that he was always the better of the two Superstars and it will always remain the same. She ended the tweet by saying she is the star now. You can see the same below.

I’ve always been better, I will always be better, I am the Star now ... friend. — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) May 9, 2020

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose feud

After tonight's controversial result, it is safe to say that this will not be the final chapter in this heated rivalry. Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose gave the perfect start to tonight's SmackDown and one of the reasons why the match was short could be due to the fact that it might be saved for a bigger stage.

Anyways, the WWE Universe is surely buzzing for both these Superstars.