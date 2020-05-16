Sonya Deville makes bold WWE Championship prediction

Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville believes a female WWE Superstar will win the WWE Championship in the next five years.

WWE currently has individual Women’s Championships on RAW, SmackDown, NXT and NXT UK, while the Women’s Tag Team titles can be defended across all four brands.

The WWE Championship, which is held by Drew McIntyre, is widely viewed as the most prestigious title in the company’s history, but it has only ever been won by male Superstars.

Speaking to Express Sport, Sonya Deville gave her opinion that WWE’s women could potentially face men for the WWE Championship in the near future.

"It's funny, that thought keeps crossing my mind and I don't think it's impossible. I don't think it's going to happen tomorrow but I one hundred percent firmly believe in our near future, in the next five years, a woman will hold that Championship."

WWE has reintroduced intergender wrestling to its programming over the last year, with Alundra Blayze, Candice Michelle, Carmella, Kelly Kelly, Maria Kanellis, and Tamina all winning the 24/7 Championship – a title that can be held by male and female Superstars.

However, unlike WWE Championship matches, 24/7 Championship encounters have not been treated as serious matches, with title changes often taking place backstage or in unique settings (e.g., wedding ceremony, golf course, airport tarmac).

Intergender wrestling can be seen regularly in promotions other than WWE, including in Impact Wrestling.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Tessa Blanchard defeated Sami Callihan to become the first female holder of the Impact World Championship.

Sonya Deville in WWE

Can’t wait to beat you AGAIN. LOL. Rest up sweetie pie 😘 https://t.co/PCaID8LqvC — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) May 16, 2020

Sonya Deville has been feuding with Mandy Rose ever since it was revealed that she sabotaged her former tag team partner’s Valentine’s Day date with Otis.

Deville will team with Dolph Ziggler to face Rose and Otis in a mixed tag team match on next week’s episode of SmackDown.