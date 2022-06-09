"One of my favorites all the way" - Sonya Deville names WWE Hall of Famer she would like to face in near future

Former WWE official Sonya Deville has revealed that she would like to face Hall of Famer Lita in a match at some point in the near future.

Deville is once again competing as an active in-ring performer in WWE and is also regarded as one of the biggest heels on the main roster. The former WWE official was recently relieved of her duties by Adam Pearce after a year of abusing her power.

Now that she's back to wrestling, Deville seems to have named her dream opponent. In an interview on WWE's The Bump, Deville mentioned that she would like to face Lita. She also praised her idol and said that the former Women's Champion is her all-time favorite:

“Absolutely Lita all the way, she’s been one of my favorites all the way. When I was like 11/12 years old I thought Lita was the coolest thing.” (27:03-27:24)

Check out the latest edition of WWE's The Bump below:

Lita initially retired from active competition back in 2006, but has made sporadic appearances for WWE in the years since. Most recently, she entered the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble and wrestled Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at Elimination Chamber in February.

Vince Russo gave his honest opinion on Sonya Deville's character change

In the weeks since being stripped of her power as a WWE official, Sonya Deville has returned to active competition. Despite being known as a villainous character, however, Deville has recently been featured as a representative in WWE's positive LGBTQ campaigns.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned how the former Tough Enough star has been portrayed as a heel for a while and pointed out the sudden change in character.

The veteran seemed critical of Deville's current booking and added that he didn't like the idea of her being a babyface:

"Has she [Sonya] not been a heel for the last 12 years? Why is she doing a babyface LGBTQ, why are we doing that? So now we're supposed to like her and we're in her corner and we're supposed to stand with [her]? Why are we doing this?" said Vince Russo. (42:01 to 42:21)

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's video below:

Following her defeat against Alexa Bliss on RAW last month, Sonya Deville lost her cool and went on to slap the referee who officiated the match.

Please credit WWE's The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use any of the above quotes.

