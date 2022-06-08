"We're supposed to like her?" - Vince Russo on real-life "babyface" being a hated heel in WWE (Exclusive)

Industry veteran Vince Russo recently commented on WWE highlighting Sonya Deville in their Together campaign for Pride Month despite being a heel.

Deville has been one of the company's top villains for the last year and was often seen misusing her powers as a WWE official. However, she has recently been presented in bright light outside the squared circle and is often seen at the forefront of the company's campaigns for the LGBTQ community.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated the following on the matter:

"Has she [Sonya] not been a heel for the last 12 years? Why is she doing a babyface LGBTQ, why are we doing that? So now we're supposed to like her and we're in her corner and we're supposed to stand with [her]? Why are we doing this?" - said Vince Russo (from 42:01 to 42:21)

Check out the complete episode of Legion of RAW below:

Sonya Deville was fired as a WWE official last month

Sonya Deville's reign of terror ended last month after the former NXT star was relieved of her duties as an official. Deville often misused her powers, which led to Adam Pearce calling the curtain on her run as an authority figure.

Things went from bad to worse for the former Tough Enough star as she was defeated by Alexa Bliss in under 30 seconds the same night she was relieved of her duties. Bliss proceeded to defeat Deville once again the following week, sending the latter a clear message that her time is up.

Little Miss Bliss shared her thoughts on her consecutive victories on last week's The Bump, stating that Deville needed to be humbled:

"I've seen her use her power, a little bit of abuse of power, I would say, to further herself in certain directions," Alexa Bliss said. "And sometimes it takes someone to come out with a doll and humble someone out there once in a while."

WWE @WWE



And how about that new entrance music?!



#WWETheBump How is @AlexaBliss_WWE feeling about returning to #WWERaw and conquering former WWE official @SonyaDevilleWWE And how about that new entrance music?! How is @AlexaBliss_WWE feeling about returning to #WWERaw and conquering former WWE official @SonyaDevilleWWE?And how about that new entrance music?! 🎧#WWETheBump https://t.co/Pcw8OEa9N0

Sonya Deville has not been seen on programming after her recent losses. It'll be interesting to see how WWE books her moving forward as she is a beloved figure outside the wrestling world.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Sonya Deville as a babyface? Yes No 6 votes so far