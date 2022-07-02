Sonya Deville opens up on the public nature of her relationship with girlfriend

Former WWE official Sonya Deville recently spoke about her relationship with girlfriend Toni Cassano.

The two women have been dating for some time but were not together when Deville first publicly came out on WWE Tough Enough. Since coming out, Deville has become a spokesperson for the LGBTQ+ community and has represented WWE at several events as well. She was pictured with Cassano at the most recent L.A. Pride parade.

The Pridefighter has now opened up about her relationship in an interview with Today. She talked about whether the public nature of her work affected her and Cassano and mentioned that they were on the same page. Cassano is a fitness model, and Deville talked about how much she enjoys sharing their fitness journey.

"I always want to make sure that [Cassano] is comfortable and OK with being on the red carpets, in front of the cameras, in front of the paparazzi ... So we've had that conversation. We're on the same page, so it works out. We get to share our fitness journey and everything that we have going on together, so it's been really fun," Deville said.

Sonya Deville enjoyed attending the LA Pride parade as part of WWE

At the L.A. Pride parade, Deville and Cassano celebrated together as part of the WWE contingent. Despite being a former Los Angeles resident, she said that she had not attended L.A. Pride previously.

The former WWE official said that she really enjoyed her experience this June representing the company, whereas before, she was not comfortable.

"When I lived [in L.A.], I wasn't comfortable going to something like that. So to be out and open and be there with WWE, representing WWE, as an out female performer, was pretty cool ... It ended up being awesome."

Sonya Deville is currently involved in a storyline where she appears to be in a feud with Adam Pearce. Fans will have to wait to see what the future holds for the star.

