Sonya Deville outlines plans for Pride month; WWE's involvement and the future (Exclusive)

Sonya Deville has opened up on WWE's plans for Pride month in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

She is set to represent the company at the LA Pride Parade next month as the first openly gay female superstar.

Speaking to Kevin Kellam, The Pridefighter highlighted WWE's partnership with GLAAD:

"We are partnering with GLAAD again," said Deville. "We're going to do the GLAAD unboxing event that we always do, which is one of my favourite things to do. It's a bunch of cool, really big companies that partner with GLAAD each year to do rainbow-themed products. So, I'll be unboxing that and releasing that." [8:59 - 9:13]

Sonya Deville went on to outline WWE's plan for the LA Pride Parade, where she is to get her own float:

"WWE - for the first time ever - will be partaking in the Los Angeles Pride Parade. I have my own float or vehicle, so I'll be out representing. I'm so excited! Hopefully, I'll see some of the WWE Universe out there. But we're really, really excited because, obviously, LA Pride is one of the biggest Pride parades. So, I think it's a really big deal that we'll be there representing. We're going to have some Pride-exclusive merch that I don't if I'm allowed to say yet, but I just did. We're going to have some big, cool things. I'm just really excited!" [9:14 - 9:54]

Sonya Deville also mentioned that she has been working "hand in hand" with the Community Relations department for the last few years when it comes to making the most out of these events. The 28-year-old then revealed a really cool photoshoot with a lot of WWE Superstars that is in the works:

"Me and the Community Relations department have been hand in hand for the last few years just trying to make the most out of these events." Deville continued, "We did a really cool photoshoot this year that involves a lot of your favorite WWE Superstars that I cannot wait to release. I did like a behind-the-scenes and I was going to post it and then the photographer goes, 'No! Don't! Don't release it!' So, it's coming and I can't tell you guys what it is, but I'm really really excited about it! We're doing a lot this year." [9:56 - 10:23]

Sonya Deville opens up on coming out and using the platform that she has in WWE

The OFFICIAL Boss @SonyaDevilleWWE #LGBTQ #PrideMonth One of the best parts about being LGBTQ is the community that is behind you and cheering you on. I’m proud to support my LGBTQ family as a champion for pride and I hope you all join me!!! @glaad One of the best parts about being LGBTQ is the community that is behind you and cheering you on. I’m proud to support my LGBTQ family as a champion for pride and I hope you all join me!!! @glaad #LGBTQ #PrideMonth https://t.co/4QJwMFA9JJ

Sonya Deville has previously represented WWE at the New York World Pride and Fort Lauderdale Pride Parade.

She went on to add how using her platform could help other people:

"That's kinda been the goal since I got here and since I came out. Once I was comfortable with myself, the first year or two I didn't know if I was comfortable being out," Deville admitted. "Along the way, I started to find myself and get more comfortable, I was like, 'Wait, I've got to use this platform. I've got to use my voice. Because just a year ago, I didn't have a voice. I was scared.' So, I just kinda wanted to give that for other people. We've been integrating and trying to do more and more with the community as the years go on and WWE has been on board with it, so I'm excited." [10:24 - 10:52]

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee show earlier in the year, Sonya Deville highlighted how attending pride parades on WWE's behalf is a sign of support for the LGBTQ community. Check out what she had to say here.

