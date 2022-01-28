"He’s the last person to wanna steal the spotlight"- Sonya Deville heaps praise on former WWE World Champion

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently discussed her experience working with Dolph Ziggler.

The WWE official was involved in a heated feud with her former friend Mandy Rose in 2020; this rivalry culminated at SummerSlam in a Loser Leaves WWE Match between the two. Dolph Ziggler was also an important part of the storyline, as he worked with Deville to keep Otis away from Mandy.

The former "Tough Enough" star was full of praise for Ziggler in her recent interview with Metro.co.uk. She complimented his nature as a giving performer and noted his extensive experience in the business.

"It’s so cool, ’cause Dolph is so experienced, so smart in the ring – he has so many ideas and he’s just so generous and giving," said Deville. "He’s the last person to wanna steal the spotlight."

Deville also spoke highly of Otis and Mandy Rose; she worked with the two during the popular romance storyline that featured the duo.

"And Otis is hilarious, you’re constantly just laughing around him," Deville added. "How could you not be?! He’s very funny, and so sweet! And obviously working with Mandy’s awesome."

This storyline was widely viewed as Deville's breakout moment, as she cut several impressive promos throughout her feud with Rose. Though her rival won the match at SummerSlam, Deville's career reached new heights due to her memorable performances.

Sonya Deville accompanied Dolph Ziggler to his match at WWE WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36 featured the much-awaited clash between Otis and Dolph Ziggler. Tensions between the two were at an all-time high heading into the bout. The revelation that Sonya Deville conspired with The Showoff to sabotage Otis' Valentine's Day plans with Rose added even more heat to the compelling story.

Ziggler subsequently arrived on The Grandest Stage of Them All accompanied by Deville. The former Fire and Desire member tried everything in her power to turn the match in Ziggler's favor, but Mandy Rose soon came out to even the odds.

Thanks to The Golden Goddess' interference, Otis was able to secure the victory against Ziggler. Rose also attacked her former friend during the bout, and this clash turned out to be the beginning of their bitter feud.

Deville has been working as a WWE official since January 2021; she took several months off after her match with Rose. The former Absolution member will face Naomi on SmackDown this week in what will be her first official singles match since SummerSlam 2020.

