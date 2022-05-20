Sonya Deville reacts to being called the best-dressed superstar in WWE (Exclusive) 

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville detailed the style of her current character, which is characterized by iconic suits outside the squared circle.

While the former Tough Enough star was presented as a menacing, hard-hitting star upon her main roster debut, things changed for her after she returned from a hiatus in 2021.

Reinstated as a WWE official after losing the "loser leaves the company" match to Mandy Rose, Sonya has often been seen in elegant, sophisticated suits, a fashion choice testament to her role on-screen.

Speaking to Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Deville responded to claims of being called the best-dressed superstar in the company. The former Absolution member also detailed what makes her suit so elegant and different:

"Well, thank you! I always tell everyone it's all about the fit, it's all about the tailoring. I feel I do have an array of colors and patterns, but it's all about the fit. You got to get it tailored very slim and with women's suits, they're very hard to find. So I do have to get them custom-made. So yeah, lucky for me, they just fit right to me," said Sonya Deville. [from 2:42 to 3:01]

Sonya Deville credited The Miz for her current character's style

Sonya Deville is one of the most captivating wrestlers on the roster whose style and presence takes the front seat whenever she appears.

The former NXT Star impressed the WWE Universe with her role as an official until getting fired recently. During a recent interview with Superstar Crossover, Sonya revealed that her style was inspired by The Miz.

Sonya Deville was recently relieved of her duties as a WWE official by Adam Pearce after the former repeatedly misused her powers to gain an unfair advantage over Bianca Belair in their match.

Fans will be interested in seeing if Deville continues to rock suits after being fired as a WWE official or if she goes back to the former version of herself.

