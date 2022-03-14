"He always dresses the part" - Sonya Deville says she's inspired by 20-time champion from RAW

Sonya Deville has taken up a different role over the last year. It was in early January 2021 when she returned from her hiatus to become SmackDown's authority figure - a role she has held since. In a recent interview, she credited a 16-year veteran from RAW as one of her biggest inspirations.

Deville hasn't wrestled that much since 2020. At SummerSlam 2020, she lost to Mandy Rose in a "Loser Leaves WWE match", a move that was made to give her time off after a personal incident that happened. She took four months off and returned to WWE as an on-screen authority figure alongside Adam Pearce.

While she spent a good chunk of 2021 and early 2022 making life miserable for Naomi, that storyline seems to be over as she is now involved with SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in her feud against Ronda Rousey.

Speaking to Superstar Crossover, Sonya Deville revealed that she is inspired by the two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion The Miz and went on to praise him:

“I am big on what you wear, and your physical is like your representation. So go out there how you want to be perceived,” she claimed. “Like, I am not going to be one that goes out in sweatpants ever, that’s just not my vibe. I like to go out and kill it to the nines and have everything on point."

Deville said that even if you get less TV time, it's how you look that can subconsciously resonate with fans:

“Because at the very least, if you’re on TV for 30 seconds and you don’t have much going on in that moment, they’re going to remember you looking like a superstar. I learned that from people like Miz. Miz always looks the part, he always dresses the part, and I think that consistency and that extra effort subconsciously resonates with the fans. Like, ‘oh, they’re a big deal,’” added Deville. [H/T WrestlingInc]

The Miz is certainly a great superstar to take inspiration from as he has been regarded as one of the best veterans of this generation. He has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and is constantly in important spots every year come WrestleMania season.

What is next for Sonya Deville on SmackDown?

It will be interesting to see if WWE finally removes Sonya Deville from her role as an authority figure. She has held it for over a year now, and many have argued that it's time for her to transition back into an in-ring competitor.

There is some interesting storyline potential with her in the current role, but given how the company dragged her feud with Naomi on for months indicates that there is usually no concrete plan in place.

Sonya Deville's on-screen rival and real-life best friend Mandy Rose, meanwhile, went back to NXT and started the Toxic Attraction faction along with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. She successfully captured the NXT Women's Championship and has been one of the faces of the brand.

As for Deville, she could be at ringside at WrestleMania 38 to help Charlotte Flair.

