Sonya Deville reflects on eight-year journey with recently returned WWE Superstar

A throwback photo shared by a Twitter user caught the attention of Sonya Deville following WWE RAW. The shared image compared the two photos of Deville and Chelsea Green’s careers eight years ago as compared to today.

The former WWE official and the recently returned Chelsea Green took on Candice LeRae and 'Michin' Mia Yim in a tag team match on WWE RAW this week. Deville and Green were able to get the better of the babyfaces to score a big win on the show.

The two superstars punched their tickets to WrestleMania 39. They will compete in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match featuring the teams of Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya & Shotzi, and Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler.

In an image shared on Twitter, the fan compared the two superstar’s journey to WrestleMania 39 as compared to their time in the 2015 Tough Enough competition.

Sonya Deville reacted to the photo with the following message:

"I’d say we did alright Chels😉," Deville reacted.

The two superstars have come a long way in their WWE journey. Both superstars were unsuccessful in winning the 2015 Tough Enough competition.

However, Sonya was signed by the company soon after the tournament. Meanwhile, Green signed her first WWE contract in 2018.

Police recently arrested WWE Superstar Sonya Deville

Earlier this month, police arrested Sonya Deville in New Jersey. As reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, she was arrested for possessing a firearm without a permit in New Jersey.

The report stated that the SmackDown Superstar was celebrating her engagement when the valet called authorities about a firearm in her car’s glove compartment. While she had a gun permit in Florida, it wasn’t valid in New Jersey.

"Fightful has learned Sonya Deville was arrested in New Jersey recently for having a firearm in her vehicle. She has a permit in Florida, but it wasn't valid in NJ. She's in the process of getting it thrown out, and we're told she started carrying after the home invasion," Sean Ross Sapp stated in a tweet.

She was released by police soon and appeared for a show at Madison Square Garden, where she competed against Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Do you think Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green will win at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

