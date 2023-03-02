Why was WWE star Sonya Deville arrested in New Jersey? Major details revealed

Wrestling fans were shocked after the news broke about Sonya Deville's arrest. The reason she was arrested was connected to another negative experience she had in the past.

As reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Sonya Deville was arrested for possessing a firearm without a permit while in New Jersey. The report detailed that she was celebrating her engagement when the valet called the authorities to say that there was a firearm in her car's glove box. However, the report also noted that the WWE Superstar had a permit for the gun in Florida, but it wasn't valid in New Jersey.

"Fightful has learned Sonya Deville was arrested in New Jersey recently for having a firearm in her vehicle. She has a permit in Florida, but it wasn't valid in NJ. She's in the process of getting it thrown out, and we're told she started carrying after the home invasion," Sean Ross Sapp stated in a tweet.

Deville began owning a gun after a home invasion incident in 2020. At the time, an individual broke into her house while she and former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose were present.

Fortunately, both women escaped without any injuries and called the police right away, who arrested the suspect. After the event in August 2020, she took some time off from the Stamford-based promotion and eventually returned in January 2021.

Sonya Deville Arrested: WWE Superstar shared the impact of the home invasion incident

The SmackDown Superstar portrays a vicious and strong character in WWE. However, at the end of the day, she is still human and noted the effects of the experience on her as the years passed by.

While guesting on The Pat McAfee Show last year, Sonya Deville noted how unexpected everything was and that she had difficulty feeling safe in her own surroundings.

"It’s been a crazy ride and you never know something like that is gonna happen until it happens," Sonya Deville said. "And you don’t know how you’re gonna feel about something like that happening until it happens. I’ll just say, the day of, I was like, ‘Oh, everything’s fine. I’m gonna go sleep in my house tonight.’ And then by the time nightfall came I was – like, couldn’t even drive to the neighborhood. So, it’s crazy."

Despite the negative experience, it's fortunate to see the WWE Superstar now feeling much better. Furthermore, it remains to be seen if anything else will transpire regarding her reported arrest.

