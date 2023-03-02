WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently arrested - Reports

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville was recently arrested in New Jersey.

Deville was last seen on WWE programming during the February 10 episode of SmackDown when she and Chelsea Green lost a tag team match to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Deville was arrested in New Jersey for having a firearm in her vehicle. While she has a permit for it in Florida, that permit isn't valid in Jersey.

"Fightful has learned Sonya Deville was arrested in New Jersey recently for having a firearm in her vehicle. She has a permit in Florida, but it wasn't valid in NJ. She's in the process of getting it thrown out, and we're told she started carrying after the home invasion," Sean Ross Sapp said in a tweet.

Sonya Deville was the target of a home invasion back in 2020 when an individual broke into her home while she and her friend, former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose, were there.

The incident caused Deville to take an extended leave of absence from WWE after losing a match to Rose at SummerSlam later that month.

