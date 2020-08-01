Sonya Deville reveals the changes WWE Superstars are facing due to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all walks of life since its outbreak earlier this year and WWE is no different. WWE have been forced to host their shows behind closed doors from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Everyone is still getting used to life during the pandemic and WWE Superstars are no different.

SmackDown star Sonya Deville recently spoke to the International Business Times and discussed the changes WWE Superstars were facing during this time:

It’s obviously been kind of crazy for everybody, but it’s one of these things where the last five years of our lives have been on the road. And we haven’t had much downtime or normalcy of a Monday through Friday or anything like that. So it’s been nice in a sense to be in our own homes instead of hotels. We’re blessed to still be able to work and put on a show for people that are going through tough times, because what’s our escape right now? Television and social media. It’s cool to be a part of something that’s providing entertainment in a time like this.

Sonya Deville on whether she has reservations performing in WWE during the pandemic

Sonya Deville was also asked about whether she had any reservations about performing in WWE at a time like this. Deville said that since she didn't live with anyone who is high-risk, she's just trying to power through this difficult time:

Obviously it’s unsettling because there are so many unknowns about everything going on, but at the end of the day, I’m fortunate enough to live alone. I don’t live with anybody who’s high risk. I don’t have kids. I don’t live with my mother or anything like that, so it’s more comfortable for someone like me I think to just push through and do what I need to do. But I understand everyone’s difference of opinions on a situation like this.

Sonya Deville is currently feuding with her former best friend Mandy Rose on SmackDown. Deville attacked Rose backstage on last night's episode. After laying Mandy out, Deville cut of multiple locks of her hair while blaming Rose for ruining her life.