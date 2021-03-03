'I'm sure everything will come full-circle' - Sonya Deville's thoughts on her in-ring return 

Sonya Deville recently opened up on her potential return to in-ring action with WWE. Deville said that she is a fighter first and foremost, though she has been enjoying her new role as a management figure on WWE television.

Sonya last wrestled at WWE SummerSlam 2020 against Mandy Rose. A "No Disqualification, Loser Leaves WWE" stipulation was part of the bout. Sonya lost to Mandy on that show, and then a few months later, Deville returned to WWE on the first SmackDown episode of 2021. She has since played the role of assistant to WWE official Adam Pearce.

Sonya Deville recently appeared as a guest on WWE's The Bump. The star was asked about her thoughts on an in-ring return in the future. Here is what she had to say:

"I don't know right now. I like rocking my suits, my three-piece suits every week, and calling the shots. I think being in charge is something that kinda comes natural to me. I think I'm a born leader. So I like this new role. But you know, I'm Sonya Deville and I'm a fighter at the end of the day. Obviously I love to get down and get dirty and I like to kick a**. I'm sure everything will come full-circle eventually."

Sonya Deville is obviously enjoying her non-wrestling role on television at the moment. However, she hasn't ruled out an in-ring return, which could happen at some point down the road.

Sonya Deville sent an interesting message to the SmackDown roster

Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce

Before WWE Elimination Chamber, the company had Sonya Deville send a message to the SmackDown locker room as part of a television storyline. Sonya made it clear that she wanted someone to rise to the occasion on the Road to WrestleMania 37. She encouraged members of the locker room to show off their "burning passion" during WWE's most important time of the year.

"I wanna see someone with that burning passion. Somebody who doesn't want to be here, who needs to be here. Somebody who fights every single week despite the controversy to be who they are. They color outside the lines, they think outside the box. That's what I want in my talent, I want passion. Somebody who can't stand being second best to anybody. I'm just saying, that's what I would like to see. I'm not saying that it does not already exist, but just...show it to me. Show it to me."

