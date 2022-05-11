Current WWE Tag Team Champion delighted with Sonya Deville getting fired from her WWE official role

Following Sonya Deville's removal as a WWE official, Naomi expressed how the former official's situation is making her feel joyous.

Deville's fortunes have not favored her in recent episodes on RAW. After unsuccessfully challenging for the RAW Women's Championship a few weeks prior, she was also fired from her role as an official and lost to the returning Alexa Bliss during this week's show.

In a backstage interview, the Pride Fighter was distraught and unable to comprehend the recent turn of events. While she struggled with this, one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champion Naomi tweeted how the former's situation brings her so much joy.

"This brings me so much joy 🤭"

Adam Pearce sends a message to Sonya Deville

For the most part, Deville and WWE's Director of Live Events Adam Pearce, seemed to get along. Besides the minor hiccups, the two could work together seamlessly.

But after Sonya made herself Bianca Belair's opponent for the women's title and changed the stipulation during their match, an investigation (in storyline) was held by WWE. It didn't take long for Pearce to announce that higher-ups in the company have officially terminated Deville as an official.

Following her termination, Pearce posted a tweet of them together with an 'endearing' quote that reads:

"Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened. 🙏"

𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐝.

With her schedule now free from official duties, it remains to be seen what is in store for the Pride Fighter in her WWE career. It will also be interesting to see if she will seek vengeance against Alexa Bliss following her loss on RAW.

