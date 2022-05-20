"I will always be at the top" - Sonya Deville says recent controversy won't affect her WWE position (Exclusive)  

Sonya Deville's impressive run as an on-air authority figure recently ended controversially. The WWE star was ousted from her position due to "abuse of power" and is now back to being a regular in-ring talent.

She spoke exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam and revealed that the recent setbacks wouldn't impact her standing in the WWE. Deville stayed in character and declared that she was destined to be a top superstar.

Sonya Deville has been steadfast about her goals since her childhood days. She wasn't going to allow anything to stop her from being successful.

"Whether I'm wearing a suit, whether I'm a WWE official, or whether I'm Sonya Deville, the in-ring competitor, I control my fate and my destiny one way or another," said Sonya Deville. "I will always find a way to do what I need to do and to get what I want, always. That has been me since I was ten years old." [05:00 - 05:17]

The outspoken star considers herself a fighter as she often finds a way out of tricky situations. While she is no longer a WWE official, the 28-year-old wrestler is still confident of being a significant player for the company.

"I always find a way to make it happen, and so regardless of some title that you take or don't take away from me, I will always find a way, and I will always persevere, and I will always be at the top because I'm a winner," Sonya added. [05:18 - 05:32]

What's next for Sonya Deville?

The former MMA fighter has endured a challenging time from a storyline perspective over the past few weeks. Since her return to the ring, Deville has been on a losing streak on Monday Night RAW, including two consecutive defeats to Alexa Bliss.

Sonya is a well-established heel by now and looks ready to transition back to being a full-time wrestler. Despite starting badly with a couple of losses, Sonya Deville's feud with Alexa Bliss will ideally help her get used to life as an in-ring talent moving forward.

Deville will continue to face the consequences of the questionable decisions she made as a WWE authority figure. The superstar also responded to claims that she was a corrupt official, and you can read what she had to say right here.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will feature the superstars of Smackdown in action at the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, IL on Saturday. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster and you can win your way in with 104.9 'the X' at this link: THEXROCKFORD.COM

If you use any quotes from the article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande