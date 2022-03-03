"You’re the coolest" - WWE official sends heartfelt message to Rhea Ripley following The Bump

WWE official Sonya Deville is a big fan of Rhea Ripley.

Ripley was a guest on today's edition of WWE's The Bump to discuss a variety of subjects. During which she spoke about encouraging others to be themselves and embracing who they are, something Sonya Deville wholeheartedly agreed with as she sent out a message of encouragement to the RAW Superstar on Twitter.

"You're the coolest *black heart emoji* *praying hands emoji*," Sonya Deville tweeted.

Rhea Ripley believes its important to just be herself

Rhea Ripley spoke in-depth with Kayla Braxton about the importance of being herself. Stating that she believes the WWE Universe gravitates towards her because they can sense she's a real person

"Like having short hair, I get commented on all the time on social media or like tagged in posts of little girls or even just grown women and they're like you've given me the chance to cut my hair the confidence to do that," Rhea Ripley said.

She described how she wants to inspire people to be themselves.

"So I think that it's really important just to show everyone they can be themselves. Like I go out there and I'm true to myself. I don't care, I am 110% me and I think that's why people gravitate towards me. And if I can get that message out to everyone to just be themselves and be happy being them and ignore the hate because they don't know you exactly. So just be yourself and you will love yourself more."

While Ripley has been booked strongly on WWE programming as of late, there is no clear indication yet as to what she will be doing at WrestleMania 38.

