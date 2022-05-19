"Laps in judgment!?" - Sonya Deville sends a message to WWE official after being fined, gets a witty response

WWE official Adam Pearce recently fined Sonya Deville after she decided to slap a referee. Following her loss to Alexa Bliss on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Deville completely lost her cool.

During the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Pearce announced that his former authority partner has been fined an undisclosed amount for putting her hands on a WWE referee.

In response, Deville took to Twitter to claim that she had beaten Bliss on RAW and further showcased her frustrations. She wrote:

"Laps in judgment!? How about the refs “laps in judgment” when he decided something was more important thank counting my WINNING pin! I won. IIII wonnnn. I WON. That match."

Check out Deville's tweet below:

In reaction to the above tweet, Pearce replied with the following, as he wrote:

''Thank you for paying the fine via money order.''

Sonya Deville lost to Alexa Bliss for the second week in a row

On this week's RAW, Alexa Bliss won her second match since returning to WWE programming. The former RAW Women's Champion once again defeated Sonya Deville.

After Little Miss Bliss' return on RAW last week, Vince Russo gave his take on the angle, while speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. He said:

"First of all, Sonya Deville's sell when she sees Alexa Bliss. What are you so afraid? This ain't 'Taker, it's freaking five-foot-two Alexa Bliss, so what is she so shaken of? She was talking to herself and this and that."

During last week's show, Adam Pearce announced that the 3-time RAW Women's Champion was returning to WWE TV for the first time since the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

Bliss was revealed as Deville's mystery opponent and defeated her. It now looks like the feud between the two women will continue for a while going forward.

