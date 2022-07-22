Sonya Deville shares how former WWE star helped her and Mandy Rose

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville has shared an interesting story about how The Big Show (AKA Paul Wight in AEW) helped her and Mandy Rose in their upcoming business venture.

The women are soon to start a company known as DaMandyz Donutz. The name is a combination of both women's ring names and was created when the pair had issues with their original names. It will launch in Los Angeles via Uber Eats on July 18, which is also Mandy Rose's birthday.

The Big Show initially signed with Vince McMahon's company back in 1999. He has won almost everything there was to win and is the only man to ever hold the WWE, WCW, ECW, and WWE's World Heavyweight Championship in his career.

Show left WWE in 2021 and joined AEW in February of that year. Going by his real name now, Wight provides commentary for the promotion's Dark: Elevation show and has competed in a few matches too.

In a recent interview with Sidewalks Entertainment, Deville revealed that she and Rose consulted the now-AEW star when coming up with the name.

"Mandy and I were throwing around ideas, we actually consulted The Big Show, fellow WWE vet, on some names, and we came up with DaMandyz, and we thought it was a great play on words for both of our names. But also in demand. So that's kind of how we came up with the name," Deville said. (6:56 - 7:15)

It seems that despite being in rival promotions, Paul Wight has not lost contact with his former colleagues of WWE.

What has Mandy Rose been up to on NXT?

Mandy Rose has been making a habit of turning back challengers to her title in recent months on NXT.

In her latest title defense, she retained over Roxanne Perez after some unexpected help from Cora Jade. She also defeated Jade in the upstart's recent championship pursuits before the latter's heel turn.

A 20-woman battle royal even took place on the latest edition of NXT 2.0 to crown a new number one contender for Rose's title. The match was won by Zoey Stark, who was returning from injury.

It will be interesting to see how long Mandy Rose's title run lasts, and you can read more about her by clicking right here.

