"I think it's the inevitable future one day down the road" – Sonya Deville teases teaming up with top WWE NXT Champion in future

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville was full of praise for her former partner Mandy Rose while hinting at a possible reunion down the road.

Both Mandy and Sonya made their main roster debut alongside Paige as they attacked Sasha Banks, Bayley, Mickie James, and Alexa Bliss. The trio didn't last long as Paige had to take early retirement due to injury.

However, the two former NXT stars continued to tag along and were called Fire and Desire before their eventual feud.

Talking about The Golden Goddess in a recent interview with Metro.co.uk, Sonya said her former partner is in the best shape of her life and looks more confident than ever:

"She’s killing it! I’m so happy for her. I really think she’s in her groove right now, she’s the most confident she’s ever looked, she looks the best she’s ever looked – in the ring, and physically."

Deville also talked about the possibility of a Fire and Desire reunion in WWE, saying it'd be an inevitable future one day:

"I think it’s the inevitable future one day down the road. I think people wanted to see Fire and Desire with the tag team titles and have a little bit of a longer run."

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are flourishing in their new roles in WWE

The feud between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville was a turning point in both their careers. Their match at SummerSlam was an emotional one due to real-life problems.

While Sonya took a long break after losing to Mandy, The Golden Goddess was paired with Dana Brooke on the red brand.

The former Tough Enough star returned to WWE in 2021 in what was her first appearance since August 2020 and was reinstated in a managerial role. Meanwhile, Mandy Rose returned to NXT to form Toxic Attraction.

Things have gotten better for the former Absolution members in 2022 as Mandy Rose is currently the NXT Women's Champion while Sonya Deville is involved in a bitter rivalry with Naomi on SmackDown.

Would you like to see a Fire and Desire reunion in WWE? Let us know by sounding off in the comments!

