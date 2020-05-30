Expect a stellar SmackDown episode tonight with must-see matches and can't-miss segments!

Tonight's SmackDown is starting to look stacked. The show will feature AJ Styles squaring off against Elias and Daniel Bryan taking on Jeff Hardy in the Intercontinental Championship tournament's semi-final bouts. Now, WWE just announced two new additions to tonight's lineup.

Firstly, The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Big E) will appear on "A Moment of Bliss". It will be pretty interesting to witness what will unfold when the SmackDown Tag Team Champions meet the Women's Tag Team Champions.

Also announced for tonight is a match between Lacey Evans and the "Pride Fighter", Sonya Deville.

Lacey Evans faces Sonya Deville on SmackDown following a Twitter spat

Sonya Deville has been on a roll lately. Ever since Fire and Desire split up back in April, Deville has continuously been the highlight of Friday nights, courtesy of her intense promos. She even went as far as stating that being "blonde and pretty" is the only reason why Mandy Rose will get more opportunities.

I mean I’ve already beat her twice but she’ll prob get more opportunities cause she’s .... pretty and blonde. #facts https://t.co/eC4Oi05IZo — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) May 27, 2020

This statement didn't sit well with Lacey Evans and The Sassy Southern Belle took to Twitter and called out Deville.

The back and forth continued and thus, a match between the two was made official for tonight.