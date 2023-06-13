Sonya Deville wants a weird stipulation to be added to her matches

Sonya Deville wants to add a weird stipulation to her matches going forward which could end up being unfair to her opponents.

Deville's career trajectory has been a case of hits or misses over the past few years. She has been involved in some important storylines but has fizzled once the feuds get over.

While it seemed like her alliance with Chelsea Green would actually benefit her, it hasn't panned out like that. Chelsea and Sonya have lost all important matches together, which could've boosted their team popularity had they picked up the wins.

However, according to the duo, none of those losses were their own fault. In fact, this week on RAW, Sonya stated that the only reason Becky Lynch was able to beat her last week was that she was attending to Chelsea Green, who was attacked by Lynch.

Tonight on the red brand, Chelsea went face-to-face against Becky Lynch but came up short again. Following the loss, a fan suggested that Sonya and Chelsea be added as special guest referees for each other's matches so that everything is called down the middle.

"I think @SonyaDevilleWWE and @ImChelseaGreen should get to be guest referee for each other’s matches so everything is called down the middle and they get a fair contest, they’re always being cheated somehow. #WWERaw"

Sonya seemed to agree with the fan on this suggestion.

"Wow Michael smart smart person you are. Agreed," replied Sonya Deville.

Sonya Deville is fond of her tag team chemistry with Chelsea Green

Despite losing almost every week, Deville doesn't shy away from praising herself or her tag team partner. Recently, Deville took to Twitter to shower some praise on Chelsea Green. "Perfection" was the term she used to describe her association with the 32-year-old.

"Perfection !"

Although Deville might consider herself and Chelsea Green to be perfect, their tag team records show no indication that they are even near perfect. They still have a long way to go before they are seen as a threat to the tag team division.

What do you make of Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green's tag team chemistry? Sound off in the comments section.

